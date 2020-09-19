Today’s College Football Schedule Might Be The Worst Ever

College football is back and everyone should be very thankful for that. There was some serious doubt about the sport’s ability to play games as recently as this summer. The fact that several major programs are playing is worthy of praise.

However, today’s slate of games is…rough. The Sept. 19, 2020 college football schedule might be the worst in the sport’s recent history.

Here’s what’s on tap for today:

This is the absolute grossest slate of televised college football games I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/3zJZbNZWUk — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 19, 2020

Tonight’s Louisville vs. Miami game should be entertaining. Outside of that, it’s a pretty brutal slate.

“It’s no one’s fault and thankfully it’ll change quickly, but this is the worst Saturday schedule in modern CFB history,” Zach Barnett tweeted.

It's no one's fault and thankfully it'll change quickly, but this is the worst Saturday schedule in modern CFB history. pic.twitter.com/zYbgeC6eL9 — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) September 17, 2020

Thankfully, it should get better soon.

The SEC is scheduled to begin play next week. The Big Ten announced earlier this week that it’ll return in mid-October.

Hopefully by November, everything is rolling along like normal.

“This is a big day, obviously, for college football,” Kirk Herbstreit said of the Big Ten’s return. “I don’t say that as a Big Ten guy and a former Ohio State Buckeyes player. I say that as a fan of college football. To not have the Big Ten and Pac-12 included in the CFP and season in general has been strange. We’ve missed having both of those conferences included. We had heard rumors that the presidents may revisit and look at some of the data and testing protocol, and thought it might be a possibility the past four or five days, and now it’s a reality. It’s just a big celebration. It’s great news for the Big Ten and all of college football. We’re all kind of walking on a tight rope as to where the season will go, but it’s exciting.”