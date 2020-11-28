Todd McShay Back On The Air Today After Last Week’s Scary Moment

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst and sideline reporter Todd McShay had a scary moment during his broadcast last week.

McShay, 43, was taken off last week’s ABC broadcast after falling ill. The longtime NFL Draft guru was on the call for Saturday’s game between Wisconsin and Northwestern. However, McShay did not look or sound good early in the game.

At halftime, ABC’s announcers revealed that McShay had been taken off the broadcast.

Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing shared a clip of McShay early on in the game.

Todd McShay's opening comments on the Wisconsin-Northwestern broadcast. (He was later taken off the broadcast thanks to illness.) pic.twitter.com/ehWKzqXJpN — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) November 22, 2020

ESPN has since updated McShay’s status.

“Todd McShay is recovering after feeling ill during Saturday’s game. He’s currently planning to work his game assignment this weekend,” ESPN said in a statement earlier this week.

ESPN has provided an update on Todd McShay- “Todd McShay is recovering after feeling ill during Saturday’s game. He’s currently planning to work his game assignment this weekend.” — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2020

McShay will in fact be back on the air today. The longtime ESPN reporter posted a cool message on social media on Friday night.

“You don’t get many of these New England mornings in late-November! On to Pitt-Clemson (Saturday 3:30pm ET on ESPN),” he tweeted on Friday night.

You don’t get many of these New England mornings in late-November! On to Pitt-Clemson (Saturday 3:30pm ET on ESPN). pic.twitter.com/oztlZIgmcc — Todd McShay (@McShay13) November 27, 2020

It’ll be good to see McShay back where he belongs on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff between Clemson and Pitt is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.