Todd McShay Sends A Heartwarming Message To Mel Kiper

Few tandems in sports media are more enjoyable to watch than Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.

The NFL Draft analysts have a fun big brother-little brother vibe, with Kiper and McShay often playfully going back-and-forth about the prospects they like. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see this during the 2020 NFL Draft, as McShay was out with the coronavirus, but hopefully it’ll be back in 2021.

Saturday was a big day for half of the duo. Kiper Jr. celebrated his birthday. The longtime ESPN analyst turned 60 years old.

McShay sent a heartwarming message on Twitter to his longtime NFL Draft analyst partner.

“Happy 60th birthday to my main man Mel Kiper Jr. We obviously have our disagreements regarding NFL draft prospects but I have a tremendous amount of respect for him professionally and consider him a true friend. Mel, I hope today is full of kayaking, crab cakes and pumpkin pie!” McShay wrote.

Kiper is the most-respected NFL Draft analyst in the business. He’s been telling NFL GMs their picks were bad (or good) since the mid-1980s.

Like Todd, we hope the longtime NFL Draft analyst had a great 60th birthday. We can’t wait to see him evaluating NFL Draft prospects this fall.