Todd McShay Names Country’s Most ‘Underrated’ Running Back

Georgia is dominating the Orange Bowl over Michigan so much that fans and analysts aren’t even talking about the game anymore.

Some are looking forward to the looming national title game between Alabama and Georgia – unless Michigan pulls off a miraculous comeback. Others – like ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay – are focusing on the individual players in the game.

Following a dominant first half from Georgia, McShay named the most “underrated” running back in college football. That honor went to Georgia’s James Cook.

“UGA’s James Cook is the most underrated RB in the 2022 draft class,” McShay said about Cook. “He may never be the every-down starter for an NFL team but he’s such a versatile weapon. Love his vision and twitch as a runner and he’s a legit receiving threat in the slot and out of backfield.”

Cook only has five touches in tonight’s game, but he’s made a massive impact. On just those five touches, the running back has racked up 84 total yards.

Cook’s older brother is a pretty solid NFL running back in his own right. Dalvin Cook is the engine that runs the Minnesota Vikings.

While James might never live up to Dalvin’s incredible NFL career, it’s clear he’s primed for a solid role.