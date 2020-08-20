Todd McShay Reveals His Idea For The NFL Draft Process

The 2021 NFL Draft process will probably be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Much of the college football world is not playing this fall. The Big Ten and the Pac-12, along with several non-Power 5 conferences, have postponed their seasons until winter or spring in 2021. It’s possible those conferences will play seasons that run from January through March.

Of course, it’s possible those seasons don’t happen at all. We could have the ACC, Big 12 and SEC as the only conferences able to showcase their players before the 2021 NFL Draft.

ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay has an idea for a new draft process. He explained his idea on College Football Live.

“I’m just looking at it from two perspectives,” McShay said, per 247Sports. “The players and the evaluators. They both need more tape. There’s no LSAT for an NFL prospect,…there’s no internship. Your tape is your baseline in terms of your resume. You lost 12-15 games you put out there for evaluators. Not only are the players losing out on opportunities, the evaluators are losing out on opportunities. I just go back to the last three No. 1 overall picks. Baker Mayfield. I had a third round grade on him…Kyler Murray was going to be an Oakland A…then had the one season at Oklahoma and goes No. 1 overall. Then last year Joe Burrow, I had a fifth round grade on (him), he goes No. 1.

“What I’ve proposed is, we need to expand the Senior Bowl. There’s no other place in the pre-draft process that’s more valuable than those practices you can watch. I think the Senior Bowl is the best place to try and make up for that loss of tape. I talked to Jim Nagy, who’s the executive director of the Senior Bowl and he’s already looking at playing two weeks in December and two weeks in January or February and having a lot more players there. To me that seems like a good solution to help both sides.”

McShay is right. The Senior Bowl is absolutely critical for the pre-NFL Draft evaluation process, both for the players and the teams.

No matter what happens during the college football season, the NFL Draft process needs to be catered to the players.