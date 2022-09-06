Todd McShay Reacts To Clemson's Quarterback Situation

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Clemson opened the door to a potential quarterback controversy Monday night.

Late in their 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech, the Tigers turned to Cade Klubnik for a series. The five-star recruit culminated a 66-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Will Taylor.

After the game, ESPN scout Todd McShay noted that Clemson showed more life under Klubnik than when DJ Uiagalelei led the offense.

"Is it me or was the energy so different from Clemson’s offense when Cade Klubnik came in the game? I know it was 'garbage' time but it just felt like there was more juice," McShay wrote.

Fans were quickly calling for Klubnik when Clemson's offense stumbled out of the gate. While DJ Uiagalelei settled into more of a rhythm, he finished the evening with a humdrum 209 passing yards on 32 throws.

However, per ESPN's David M. Hale, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter declared that Uiagalelei will remain their starter.

"There is no question in my mind, no matter what you all think, DJ has earned the right to be the guy," Streeter said. "And he did some good things that he didn't do last year. It's improvement."

Yet McShay isn't the only one wondering when Clemson will hand the steering wheel to Klubnik. Uiagalelei may have to make a more compelling case to keep the starting role throughout the season.

There's a good chance Klubnik receives another garbage-time opportunityy when Clemson hosts the FCS' Furman Paladins on Saturday.