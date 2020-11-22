Todd McShay Left ABC’s Broadcast Following Concerning Appearance

ESPN NFL analyst Todd McShay, mostly known for his draft analysis, also works as a sideline reporter for college football contests. Saturday, he appeared to be having a rough go during the Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game.

McShay’s opening bit about Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz clearly showed that McShay was fighting some kind of illness. His voice was deeper and he spoke much slower than usual. He also just looked off, if we’re being honest.

McShay was eventually taken off the broadcast due to illness.

Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing posted video of McShay’s opening to Twitter. Check it out:

Todd McShay's opening comments on the Wisconsin-Northwestern broadcast. (He was later taken off the broadcast thanks to illness.) pic.twitter.com/ehWKzqXJpN — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) November 22, 2020

This is the second time we’ve seen or heard of McShay being quite sick this year. Back in April, he actually missed ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft while battling COVID-19.

As for the game, Northwestern took control of the Big Ten West with a 17-7 win over Wisconsin.

Let’s hope McShay gets well and is back on the sidelines next week.