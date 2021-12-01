Tom Herman Addresses The College Football Job Rumors

After getting fired by Texas following the 2020 season, Tom Herman has spent this year as an offensive analyst with the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

In the middle of all this college football coaching carousel mayhem, there have been some whispers that Herman might be looking to return to the amateur ranks. Apparently, that’ not the case.

Andy Staples of The Athletic says he spoke with Herman regarding the recent rumors and the 46-year-old coach says he is content to remain in the pro game.

Talked to Tom Herman today regarding rumors surrounding his name being mentioned for possible college head coaching and/or coordinator positions. He told me that he’s happy in the NFL and that his preference is to remain in that league. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) December 1, 2021

Before being hired by the Bears, Herman had exclusively coached in college. He posted a 22-4 record at the University of Houston in 2015 and 2016 before making the jump to Texas.

Herman started off well enough in Austin, going 7-6 with a bowl win in his first season followed by a 10-4 campaign with a Sugar Bowl victory in his second year. However, after slipping to 8-5 in Year Three and then going 7-3 in his fourth campaign, he was let go.

Because of how fluid things are in the coaching profession, we’d take these Herman comments with a grain of salt. There’s always a chance he could be lured back to college by the right opportunity.

It doesn’t seem like it will be happening this offseason though.