Tom Herman Emerging For 1 College Football Head Coaching Job

AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns coaches during pregame warm ups at Jack Trice Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 23-21 over the Texas Longhorns. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Former Texas head coach Tom Herman could return to the sidelines for the 2023 college football season.

According to Chris Hummer and Andrew Ivins of 247Sports, Herman has emerged as a serious candidate for FAU's job opening.

Florida Atlantic parted ways with Willie Taggart after finishing the 2022 season with a 5-7 record.

Herman has "picked up steam" in FAU's coaching search over the past 48 hours.

Herman had a 22-4 record at Houston before making the jump to Texas in 2017.

In four years with the Longhorns, Herman won 32 games. He led the program to a Sugar Bowl victory in 2018.

Texas fired Herman after the 2020 season. He spent the following year as an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears.

Herman most recently worked as a color analyst for CBS.

If Herman wants to rebuild his stock as a college football coach, turning around FAU would be a great start.