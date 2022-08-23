Tom Herman Lands New Job: College Football World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Houston Cougars head coach Tom Herman walks the sidelines as he coaches against the Lamar Cardinals in the second quarter at TDECU Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Houston, Texas. Houston won 42 to 0. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Tom Herman will return to college football in a different capacity this season.

CBS Sports Network announced that the former Texas and Houston head coach will join the team as an in-game analyst. CBS also welcomed former NFL running back Robert Turbin and tight end Christian Fauria as analysts and Meghan McPeak as a play-by-play announcer.

The move caught some college football followers off guard, leading to speculation over how Herman will fare in the new challenge.

Others couldn't look past the stoic photo CBS Sports used in the Twitter post revealing his hiring.

Following a three-year stint as Ohio State's offensive coordinator, Herman led the Cougars to a 13-1 record and Peach Bowl win in his first season as head coach. They went 9-3 the following year before he accepted a position at Texas.

The Longhorns went 32-18 in four seasons and won a bowl game each year. However, the school fired him days after a 55-23 Alamo Bowl victory over Colorado.

Herman worked as an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears last year.

Per Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, Herman will kick off his broadcasting career by calling North Texas vs. SMU in Week 1.