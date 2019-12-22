Report: Tom Herman Interested In Hiring Ohio State Assistant Coach

Tom Herman has yet to make an offensive coordinator hire for 2020, but Texas’ head coach is reportedly getting close. The latest reports indicate an Ohio State assistant is the leading candidate for the job.

Stadium’s Brett McMurphy is reporting that Ohio State passing game coordinator Mike Yurcich is emerging as a frontrunner for the job.

If hired, Yurcich would stay with the Buckeyes through the College Football Playoff.

Another Big Ten assistant coach is reportedly a candidate for the job, too.

Ohio State passing game coordinator Mike Yurcich is leading candidate to become new OC at Texas, sources told @Stadium. If Yurcich is hired at Texas, he would remain with Buckeyes thru @CFBPlayoff. Minnesota OC Kirk Ciarrocca also possibility for UT OC job, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 22, 2019

Yurcich has a lot of experience in the Big 12, having coached at Oklahoma State from 2013-18.

Herman demoted offensive coordinator Tim Beck following the 2019 regular season.

Texas is set to play No. 11 Utah in the Alamo Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.