Report: Tom Herman Interested In Hiring Ohio State Assistant Coach

Tom Herman on the sideline during Texas' game against Iowa StateAMES, IA - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns coaches during pregame warm ups at Jack Trice Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 23-21 over the Texas Longhorns. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Tom Herman has yet to make an offensive coordinator hire for 2020, but Texas’ head coach is reportedly getting close. The latest reports indicate an Ohio State assistant is the leading candidate for the job.

Stadium’s Brett McMurphy is reporting that Ohio State passing game coordinator Mike Yurcich is emerging as a frontrunner for the job.

If hired, Yurcich would stay with the Buckeyes through the College Football Playoff.

Another Big Ten assistant coach is reportedly a candidate for the job, too.

Yurcich has a lot of experience in the Big 12, having coached at Oklahoma State from 2013-18.

Herman demoted offensive coordinator Tim Beck following the 2019 regular season.

Texas is set to play No. 11 Utah in the Alamo Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

