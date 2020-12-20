ESPN Employees React To The Tom Rinaldi News

The sports media world was hit with some surprising news this week, when Tom Rinaldi announced he was leaving ESPN for Fox Sports.

Rinaldi, one of the best feature reporters in the world, had been with ESPN for more than 15 years. He was a big part of ESPN’s College GameDay and the network’s college football coverage.

But Rinaldi is leaving ESPN for FOX, where he’ll be part of their big game events.

“This was a next in every shape that I just absolutely wanted to do,” Rinaldi told The Athletic. “It’s a next step in some opportunities that I wouldn’t have had with any other entity. Fox has his world-class portfolio of events, many that I’ve never been a part of. There’s such a great allure in that. That’s really the core reason to be able to come over and try to contribute to these incredible events.”

ESPN’s employees took to social media to react to the news.

I have ALWAYS appreciated Tom’s talents & abilities. Love his story telling & care that he gives to each project. But the best thing about Tommy is he’s a GREAT teammate w/ an unbelievable soul. Tom we love you-we appreciate you-and we are happy for you-You’ll be missed greatly! https://t.co/J2OwMtW802 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 17, 2020

Had a tremendous, heartfelt conversation with Rinaldi last night. (They so often are) He’s so brilliant, so gifted and such an incredible teammate. More than that, he’s my friend. That won’t change. I will miss his company & we will miss his talent. You got the best @FOXSports — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) December 17, 2020

I am thrilled for my dear friend Tom Rinaldi and his tremendous new opportunities @FOXSports . He’s one of sports top storytellers ever. Tom’s humanity comes through in every piece. It’s been wonderful to work closely with him on so many projects. Cheers, Tom! You deserve this. — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 17, 2020

Rinaldi will clearly be missed at ESPN, but sports fans won’t have to work very hard to find him at his next stop.

The longtime reporter is expected to be part of FOX’s coverage of college football, the NFL, the World Series, the World Cup and more.