ESPN Employees React To The Tom Rinaldi News

ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi on the field at the national title.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Tom Rinaldi, an ESPN College Game Day reporter, on field prior to the CFP National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The sports media world was hit with some surprising news this week, when Tom Rinaldi announced he was leaving ESPN for Fox Sports.

Rinaldi, one of the best feature reporters in the world, had been with ESPN for more than 15 years. He was a big part of ESPN’s College GameDay and the network’s college football coverage.

But Rinaldi is leaving ESPN for FOX, where he’ll be part of their big game events.

“This was a next in every shape that I just absolutely wanted to do,” Rinaldi told The Athletic. “It’s a next step in some opportunities that I wouldn’t have had with any other entity. Fox has his world-class portfolio of events, many that I’ve never been a part of. There’s such a great allure in that. That’s really the core reason to be able to come over and try to contribute to these incredible events.”

ESPN’s employees took to social media to react to the news.

Rinaldi will clearly be missed at ESPN, but sports fans won’t have to work very hard to find him at his next stop.

The longtime reporter is expected to be part of FOX’s coverage of college football, the NFL, the World Series, the World Cup and more.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.