The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tommy Tuberville Trending For Bizarre Comment: Fans React

A closeup of Cincinnati Coach Tommy Tuberville.CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Tommy Tuberville of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on in the first half against the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium on September 15, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville has said some interesting things since being elected to the United States Senate in 2020. But today’s comments on Vladimir Putin and Russia are in a whole different stratosphere.

In an interview with 1819 News, the Republican Alabama senator bizarrely tried to claim that one of the reasons Putin invaded Ukraine is because he needed its farmland to feed the Russian people.

“He can’t feed his people,” Tuberville said of the Russian president. “It’s a communist country, so he can’t feed his people, so they need more farmland.”

No matter what your political orientation is, this is blatantly false. Russia hasn’t been a communist nation in three decades, and while Putin has multiple reasons for deciding to escalate and attack Ukraine, none of them have anything to do with a starvation crisis.

Not surprisingly, Tuberville is being taken to task on social media for his statements.

Tuberville was a pretty good college football coach in his day, but he might not be cut out for this government thing.

At least, he is not meant to weigh in on any major geopolitical issues right now.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.