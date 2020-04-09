Tony Grimes, No. 1 Cornerback Recruit, Names Top 8 Schools

The No. 1 cornerback recruit in the country has trimmed down his list of potential schools.

Tony Grimes, a five-star defensive back out of Virginia Beach, Va., is the No. 7 overall recruit in the country per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback is the No. 1 player in the state.

The elite recruit revealed his trimmed down list of schools on Twitter.

Grimes is still considering: Ohio State, Clemson, Penn State, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Georgia is the favorite to land Grimes, according to 247Sports’ “Crystal Ball” projections.

“(Defensive backs) coach (Charlton) Warren, with that visit I took down there, he shot me some game and I love what he has planned for his players to get better. I sat in a meeting with coach (Kirby) Smart, and coach Smart is running a good program. They play big-time ball. They’re SEC,” he told 247Sports.

Grimes plans on announcing his decision on Dec. 1.