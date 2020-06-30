Tony Grimes, No. 1 Cornerback, Deciding Between 4 Schools Tonight

Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne five-star cornerback Tony Grimes is set to make his college decision momentarily.

Grimes, the No. 1 cornerback and No. 7 overall recruit in the 2021 class, will reveal his pick live on CBS Sports HQ at 5 p.m. ET. He’s narrowed his choice down to four finalists.

The owner of more than 40 scholarship offers, Grimes is down to Georgia, Ohio State, North Carolina and Texas A&M. Out of that quartet, one school appears to be the heavy favorite: UNC.

Every prediction in Grimes’ 247Sports Crystal Ball favors the Tar Heels, including several recent ones from national recruiting analysts expressing “high” confidence in their prediction. One of those analysts, 247Sports’ Brian Dohn, tweeted a quick thought on Grimes earlier this afternoon.

“Watching some tape of Tony Grimes …man, he is good and polished,” Dohn wrote.

Dohn’s early scouting report on the 6-foot, 180-pound Grimes from September 2018 compared him to former Virginia Tech star and two-time Chicago Bears Pro Bowler Kyle Fuller.

“Ready to play at elite program when he steps on campus,” Dohn wrote. “First round NFL draft pick potential.”

If all goes as planned, the addition of Tony Grimes will be a massive one for North Carolina. The Tar Heels already have 16 verbal commits for 2021 and currently own the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Eleven of those 16 commits are four-star prospects, with Grimes likely being enough to vault the group to the No. 3 spot in the team recruiting standings.