Tony Grimes, No. 1 Cornerback Recruit, Names Final 4 Schools

Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne five-star cornerback Tony Grimes, the No. 7 overall recruit in the 2021 class, has trimmed his recruiting list down considerably.

Grimes, the top-ranked rising senior cornerback in America, owns more than 40 scholarship offers. After today, he’s down to four schools.

Grimes’ final four is Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M. The two-sport star revealed his finalists in a Twitter announcement video a short time ago.

You can watch it in full below. Wait until the end if you want to see Grimes pulling a pickup truck, which is impressive in and of itself and even more so considering his listed weight is 180 pounds.

As a junior, Grimes registered 48 tackles and four interceptions for Princess Anne, helping the Cavaliers finish 8-3 and reach the state playoffs.

A standout in track and field as well, Grimes’ early 247Sports Scouting Report from 2018 deemed him “ready to play at elite program when he steps on campus” and “first round NFL draft pick potential.”

Judging by the latest predictions in Grimes’ 247Sports Crystal Ball, the 6-foot, 180-pound star is headed to North Carolina. You can check out all of the predictions for Grimes right here.