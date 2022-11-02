Tony Romo Expects 1 College Coach To Draw Major NFL Interest

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Tony Romo addresses the media ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 7, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

NFL teams have shown they are not afraid to look to the collegiate ranks for their next head coach.

During last Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS analyst Tony Romo predicted that some franchises will have their eye on Tennessee's Josh Heupel during the upcoming hiring cycle.

“Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, remember, he was at Central Florida with Scott Frost when they went undefeated,” Romo said. “Goes over here to Tennessee, brings them back to prominence. He’ll be on the radar for every NFL team after this year."

Romo went on to caution that he's "not saying [Heupel is] gonna go, just saying they'll be asking if he's wanting to."

Romo's comment appears to mostly be speculation and conjecture. Tennessee fans are surely hoping Heupel doesn't leave; he has the Vols off to their best start since 1998, the last time they won the national championship.

This Saturday, Tennessee, No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and tied for second in the AP poll, will meet Georgia, the No. 3 team in the CFP top 25 and top-rated team according to the AP.

The winner of the battle of SEC East unbeatens will have an inside track to a spot in the playoff.

