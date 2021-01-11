The Spun

Tony Romo Is Being Inducted Into The College Football Hall Of Fame

Tony Romo standing in front of a CBS banner.NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Tony Romo attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

While Tony Romo was busy calling this afternoon’s playoff game between the Bears and Saints, the former quarterback was inducted into the College Football of Fame.

Romo earned the prestigious honor for his phenomenal career at Eastern Illinois, where he played from 1999-2002.

During his time with the Panthers, Romo was a three-time first team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, three time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, two-time Ohio Valley Conference Champion and a multi-time All-American.

As a senior at EIU in 2002, Romo won the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the top player in FCS football. In 2009, he had his jersey number retired in a ceremony during homecoming.

This afternoon, Jim Nantz, Romo’s broadcast partner on CBS’ NFL telecasts, delivered the good news to his colleague.

That’s a very cool moment. Congrats to Tony Romo on a well-deserved honor.

Will the former Dallas Cowboys star find his way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day? We’ll just have to wait and see.


