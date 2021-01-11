Tony Romo Is Being Inducted Into The College Football Hall Of Fame

While Tony Romo was busy calling this afternoon’s playoff game between the Bears and Saints, the former quarterback was inducted into the College Football of Fame.

Romo earned the prestigious honor for his phenomenal career at Eastern Illinois, where he played from 1999-2002.

During his time with the Panthers, Romo was a three-time first team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, three time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, two-time Ohio Valley Conference Champion and a multi-time All-American.

As a senior at EIU in 2002, Romo won the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the top player in FCS football. In 2009, he had his jersey number retired in a ceremony during homecoming.

This afternoon, Jim Nantz, Romo’s broadcast partner on CBS’ NFL telecasts, delivered the good news to his colleague.

Jim Nantz congratulates Tony Romo on making the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ftZPRSG6Go — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 11, 2021

That’s a very cool moment. Congrats to Tony Romo on a well-deserved honor.

Will the former Dallas Cowboys star find his way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day? We’ll just have to wait and see.