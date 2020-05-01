We’re two months into the spring and the 2021 college football recruiting classes are coming along very nicely.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic preventing in-person visits to schools, we’ve seen hundreds of recruits give their commitments since the social distancing measures were put in place. Several schools have seen massive upticks in their recruiting rankings as a result.

Perhaps no team has been a bigger beneficiary than the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ryan Day’s staff have landed eight recruits since mid-March – most than all but a handful of schools have gotten for their entire classes.

There are also a number of schools who have been surprisingly on top of things these past few months. North Carolina and Tennessee, two programs that have struggled in recent years, are now on top of the ACC and SEC respectively.

The Volunteers landed five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis on Thursday. The commitment vaulted the team to No. 3 in the latest recruiting rankings.

Here are the top ten recruiting 2021 recruiting classes in college football right now, via 247Sports:

Ohio State: 17 commits – 3 five-stars, 12 four-stars North Carolina: 14 commits – 11 four-stars Tennessee: 15 commits – 2 five-stars, 3 four-stars Florida: 13 commits – 7 four-stars Clemson: 9 commits – 9 four-stars Iowa: 14 commits – 4 four-stars Minnesota: 14 commits – 4 four-stars Miami (FL): 13 commits – 4 four-stars USC: 9 commits – 7 four-stars Michigan: 10 commits – 1 five-star, 4 four-stars

Noticeably absent from the list are Alabama, Georgia and the any representation in the Big 12 Conference.

The Crimson Tide (No. 48) have only three recruits right now, while the Bulldogs (No. 12) have seven. As for the Big 12, Texas (No. 16) currently leads the way with seven recruits.

But that could all change as we head into the summer and fall. It wouldn’t be the first time that recruiters like Nick Saban pulled out a historic class after a slow start.