Top Alabama Assistant Reportedly Leaving For New Job

Alabama will reportedly lose an assistant coach after the Sugar Bowl.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, North Texas is hiring Drew Svoboda as its associate head coach and special teams coordinator. He served as Nick Saban's special assistant this year after joining the Crimson Tide as a special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in 2021.

Svoboda will wrap up his Alabama tenure by coaching the New Year's Eve game against Kansas State.

Svoboda coached high school football in Houston before spending three years as an assistant at Rice. He led Klein Collins High School to five district championships and 93 wins in 10 seasons.

North Texas named former Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris its new head coach last week following a 7-7 season. The 37-year-old will reportedly bring an experienced assistant with Texas coaching ties to his staff.

According to FootballScoop's Zach Barnett, Morris could hire at least one more Texas high school football coach.