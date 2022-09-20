Top College Football Wide Receiver Is Considering Transfer

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: A general view of the stadium during the game between the Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 2, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. might resume his college football career elsewhere.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bryant will strongly consider transferring. If so, he'll be highly sought after.

It was announced on Tuesday that Bryant is expected to redshirt this season. The junior wideout has just two catches for 15 yards through three games.

Coming into this season, Bryant was considered a promising receiver. He had 44 receptions for 579 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.

Bryant has become somewhat expendable due to the trio of Jordan Addison, Tahj Washington and Mario Williams. They have been exceptional through three games.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Bryant. The 5-foot-11 wideout could be a huge asset for another team moving forward.

Of course, it's important to note that Bryant has not yet entered the transfer portal.