Top NFL Draft Prospect Reportedly Has 'Character' Issues

ESPN analyst Todd McShay revealed this week that one of the top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft has "character issues."

While on ESPN's "This Just In," McShay said Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter could scare off a few teams.

“Here’s the thing with Jalen Carter: He has character issues, and the closer we get to the draft, the more we’re going to hear about how some teams are really concerned about it,” McShay said, via On3.

Despite these concerns, McShay has Carter coming off the board very early to the Seahawks.

"But with Pete Carroll, he has a history of bringing in guys with a questionable character and making it work. If you’re not worried about the character, he’s the best defensive player in the country. Look at the last three games when he came back off the ankle injury and what he did, just absolutely destroying offensive game plans."

Carter has 29 total tackles with three sacks and two forced fumbles this season, earning All-SEC and All-American honors.

Most analysts expect Carter to be a top-five pick. It'll be interesting to see if his stock changes over the next few months.