Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Granted Release From National Letter Of Intent

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of first half action as the Idaho Vandals and Florida Gators play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada recently requested a release from his national letter of intent. This decision was reportedly made after a $13 million NIL deal fell through.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, the Gators have granted Rashada's release.

Now that Rashada's release has been granted, he has to be considered the top unsigned quarterback for the 2023 cycle.

Rashada, the No. 7 quarterback from the 2023 class, signed with Florida in December. He received over 30 scholarship offers during his initial recruitment.

Obviously, this is a crushing blow to Florida's quarterback room. The coaching staff has already lost star quarterback Anthony Richardson to the NFL Draft.

As of now, Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz and Jack Miller III are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job in Gainesville.

Rashada's future, meanwhile, is a bit unclear. On3 listed Arizona State, Colorado, Cal and Washington as potential landing spots for his services.