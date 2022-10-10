Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 29: General view during the game between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on October 29, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May.

"The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me choose them," Robinson told Fawcett. "They have a long list of backs that not only go to the NFL but are producing at high levels and are a contender almost every year."

Robinson also touted the school's academic strengths while saying SEC competition will better prepare him for the NFL. The San Diego Lincoln High senior added that he "loved every bit" of his visit to Georgia.

"Me and my family had a great time at the game," Robinson said. "You can’t beat good football and good fans. So the gameday experience was one of a kind, and we loved the fact that it was almost sold out."

On3 ranks Robinson as the recruiting class' No. 14 running back and No. 246 player overall. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound prospect also received offers from major programs such as Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, and USC.