Top SEC Wide Receiver Announces Transfer To Rival SEC School

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Georgia poached another prominent wide receiver from an SEC adversary.

Mississippi State's leading wide receiver, Rara Thomas, committed to the Bulldogs on Thursday. Later that day, Missouri's top wideout decided to join him.

Dominic Lovett revealed his choice to transfer to Georgia by posting an Instagram photo of him sitting on a throne in a Bulldogs uniform.

Lovett caught 56 balls for 846 yards and three touchdowns during his sophomore season with the Tigers. He more than doubled the receiving yards of Missouri runner-up Barrett Bannister (403).

The 5-foot-10 receiver announced his decision to "pursue my academic and football goals" elsewhere by entering the transfer portal on Dec. 4. The Athletic's Max Olson ranked him as the fourth-best player on the portal.

Georgia's next quarterback suddenly has a stacked receiving corps led by Lovett, Thomas, and tight end Brock Bowers. Next year's recruiting class also includes four four-star receivers, three of whom signed their national letter of intent.

Pursuing back-to-back national championships is making Georgia a go-to destination. The Bulldogs can further cement themselves as a powerhouse program by defeating Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve.