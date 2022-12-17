Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 11: A general view of Jordan Hare Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 11, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled.

It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Auburn sounded like a very intriguing landing spot for McCall, especially with Hugh Freeze at the helm.

Over the past few years, McCall has been a sensational player for Coastal Carolina. The three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year has 8,019 passing yards and 78 touchdowns in his college career.

While this may seem like unfortunate news for Auburn, it's worth noting that NC State's Devin Leary has arrived on campus. Perhaps he'll join the Tigers for the 2023 season.

Either way, it's abundantly clear that Auburn is in the market for a new quarterback. Luckily for Freeze, there are a lot of intriguing options in the transfer portal.

As for McCall, we'll have to wait for an update on his future.