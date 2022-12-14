Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view from high in the stadium as the LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 20, 2008 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller.

According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday.

This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze. Landing a quarterback of McCall's caliber would change the trajectory of next year's team.

McCall, a three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year, has thrown for 8,019 yards and 78 touchdowns since 2019.

What makes McCall such a reliable quarterback is his ability to take care of the football. He has thrown just eight interceptions in his college career.

We'd imagine Auburn won't be the only program showing interest in McCall this offseason.

That being said, Auburn's decision to hire Freeze could increase its chances of landing McCall. The offensive-minded coach has developed a few quarterbacks in the past, such as Chad Kelly and Malik Willis.