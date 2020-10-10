Former College Football Running Back Killed On Friday Night

A beloved former college football running back was reportedly shot and killed on Friday evening.

Trabis Ward, a former running back for Tennessee State University, was reportedly fatally shot in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida on Friday evening. He was 31 years old.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing for former Tiger Trabis Ward. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches,” the Tennessee State football program announced on Saturday afternoon.

WSVN had details on the tragic incident:

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting incident and found Ward lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot J & L Liquors at 3875 NW 19th St., at around 12:30 a.m., Saturday. According to BSO, deputies aided Ward until Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue arrived and transported him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. BSO detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Ward played for the Tennessee State football program in the early 2000s before a brief stint in the National Football League.

Anyone with any information of the incident is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detectives Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or Phillip Reynolds at 954-321-4210.