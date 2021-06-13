College football’s transfer portal is a sensitive topic these days. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise one assistant coach is getting crushed for his recent tweet surrounding players transferring.

Kenneth Black, the quarterbacks coach at Florida A&M, tweeted a transfer portal illustration on Saturday. The drawing criticizes players who’d rather transfer than stick it out with their respective programs.

It displays three quarterbacks, one of which says: “Third string? I’m entering the transfer portal.” The bottom half of the illustration shows a long line of people, representing the transfer portal. The original player who decided to transfer is standing to the side, saying: “Uh-oh… I just went from three to 1,303.”

The picture is meant to represent the difficult path players now face when they enter the portal, given the amount of players deciding to transfer these days. Take a look.

What’s ironic is Kenneth Black himself is guilty of transferring during his playing days. He transferred to Prairie View A&M after starting his collegiate career at Western Kentucky.

Then why did you transfer from Western Kentucky to Prairie View A&M during your playing career? — The 984 (@The_984) June 12, 2021

As expected, Black is getting crushed for his tweet coupled with the fact he transferred during his playing days. Even Miami Dolphins rookie defensive back Jevon Holland and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby chimed in.

This so negative. Plenty of examples of players entering the transfer portal and finding a new home. Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, D'erik king and many more. Nothing wrong with looking for a better situation. https://t.co/bGBgGxorwU — Vón🧞 (@HollywoodVon) June 12, 2021

oaches be the snakiest when it comes to leaving🤣 gtfo trying to guilt players into staying when they want to leave o better themselves https://t.co/PA2hvuAOn0 — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) June 12, 2021

Holding players and coaches to different standards has long been old-fashioned. The transfer portal has been a major benefit for not only players low on the depth chart, but those simply needing a fresh opportunity.

Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Kyler Murray are just a few of the well-known former college football stars who made use of the transfer portal. It certainly worked out well for them, as well as many others.