Transferring Big Ten Quarterback Reportedly Taking Major Visit

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Florida Gators are searching for a new quarterback after Anthony Richardson declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to Blake Alderman of 247Sports, Graham Mertz is visiting Florida this weekend. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal last week after concluding his fourth season at Wisconsin.

Mertz started the last three seasons under center for the Badgers. His yards per attempt and passing touchdowns improved every year, rising to 7.5 yards per pass and 19 touchdowns in 2022.

However, his completion percentage dipped to 57.3. He mustered just 506 passing yards, two touchdowns, and four picks over his final four games.

Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst during the season and hired Cincinnati's Luke Fickell after a 6-6 finish. Mertz touted interim coach Jim Leonhard as a worthy full-time candidate.

Florida is also 6-6 ahead of Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Oregon State. The Gators, who are losing Richardson to the NFL, dismissed quarterback Jalen Kitna following an arrest on child pornography charges.

Mertz has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.