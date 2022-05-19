Travis Hunter Responds To Nick Saban: Fans React

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after the Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Nick Saban accused Jackson State of paying to recruit a player, presumably five-star cornerback Travis Hunter.

"Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school," Saban said. "It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."

It's unclear what newspaper report he's citing, but head coach Deion Sanders denied unsubstantiated claims from Barstool Sports that Hunter received $1.5 million to attend the program.

On Thursday morning, Hunter responded to Saban's comments by wondering when he received this $1 million, and why his mother still lives in a three-bedroom home with five kids if he got paid nine figures to play college football.

Commenters accused Saban of making up an unproven story to explain why a top recruit would decide to play for an Historically Black College and University (HBCU) instead of Alabama.

It's a bad look for Saban to make baseless allegations without any evidence, especially when falsely claiming the payment is common knowledge that Jackson State "bragged" about.