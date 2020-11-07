Gun Pulled On Former Alabama Football Star After Store Dispute

A former Alabama Crimson Tide football star reportedly had a gun pulled on him during a dispute inside of a store.

Trent Richardson, who starred at Alabama before going on to play in the NFL, reportedly had a dispute at a furniture store in Birmingham. The 30-year-old former running back was reportedly involved in the scary incident on October 28.

According to TMZ Sports, Richardson ordered furniture from Furniture Plug in Birmingham, Ala. His furniture allegedly came with significant damage, so the running back went to the store to confront the owners. Richardson reportedly demanded for the furniture to be replaced or for his money to be refunded.

Richardson then reportedly had a gun pulled on him by one of the store owners.

TMZ Sports spoke with the store owner.

“We were protecting our store. Trent came in aggressive. My wife being her, she was protecting her space. … Trent’s a big guy, came in aggressive. He made her pull out the pistol. This is a family business. We were protecting our brand,” Clint Catlin said.

Richardson, a Florida native, played in the NFL from 2012-14. He’s since made appearances on NFL practice squads and played in other leagues.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the store incident. Richardson reportedly plans on filing a report with the police.