Trevor Etienne, Brother Of NFL RB Travis Etienne, Announces Commitment

Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of former Clemson star and NFL RB Travis Etienne, will not be following in his brother’s footsteps.

Trevor is a four-star running back out of the state of Louisiana. The four star had a final three of Clemson, Florida and LSU. On Saturday, he announced his commitment decision.

Trevor is heading to the SEC to play for the Florida Gators. It’s a big pickup for Billy Napier and a disappointing loss for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Take a look at Trevor’s commitment announcement below.

The decision to go with Florida over Clemson ultimately came down to experiencing something new.

Trevor wanted to pave his own path instead of following Travis and his decision to go to Clemson. He’s also a big fan of Billy Napier and likes Florida’s trajectory.

“It’s just something new,” the younger Etienne said of his decision, via 247Sports. “It’s something new I get to experience and somewhere I can see myself for the next three to four years of my life.

“… You see the history they have with the (University of Louisiana), they turned that program around. I went to some games and sow how they ran that offense and what they did at UL.”

Trevor could prove to be an important player for Napier and the Florida offense in coming years. If he plays anything like his brother, the Gators are in good shape.