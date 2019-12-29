Trevor Lawrence’s Girlfriend Posts Message After Win vs. Ohio State

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence played one hell of a game in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State on Saturday night. The Tigers’ star led his team to a comeback win over the Buckeyes, throwing for 259 yards and two scores, adding 107 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Dabo Swinney’s team rallied from a 16-0 deficit to win the game, 29-23.

Clemson, the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, will head to New Orleans to take on LSU in the national championship game.

Lawrence’s girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, was on hand for the game.

The girlfriend of the Clemson star posted a simple message for Lawrence following the win.

Clemson will do just that. The Tigers will be going for their third national championship in four seasons.

The College Football Playoff national title game is set to be played on Monday, Jan. 13.