Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to reflect on the Tigers’ 2019 college football season.

Lawrence, a sophomore, had not lost a college football game until Monday night’s national championship. Clemson lost to LSU, 42-25, in New Orleans.

The star quarterback says it’s hard to find the words to sum up the past season, but he’s confident the Tigers will be back.

“It’s hard to find the words to sum up this year, but I’ll keep it short. I’m thankful for everyone and everything that has happened this season. It’s been challenging, unique, and a whole lotta fun. I’m so appreciative to this senior class and the 2 years I got to spend with them. I’m grateful to get to call my teammates family, because they really are.

Adversity teaches and shows you who you really are. I thank God for teaching me more now than ever before. I’m also learning that life is mostly about how you respond, not what happens. So here’s to a heck of a year and lots of great memories. Clemson family, we love you. We will be back,” he wrote.

Lawrence and Clemson are expected to be back in 2020. The Tigers are the favorite to win it all next season, according to the betting odds.

Clemson should begin the 2020 season ranked No. 1 in the country.