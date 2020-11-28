Watch: Clemson Fans Honor Trevor Lawrence On Senior Day

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is technically a junior, but most NFL analysts and scouts believe he’ll leave college early and declare for the draft after this season. As such, he participated in Senior Day activities on Saturday for the Tigers.

Lawrence, who is likely to go No. 1 overall if he declares, ran down the hill perhaps for the final time on Saturday ahead of Clemson’s home game against Pittsburgh. As you’d imagine, he received quite an ovation.

Matt Connolly at The State captured the moment. Check it out:

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence gets honored on Senior Day pic.twitter.com/dX5h9M6C5m — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) November 28, 2020

Between a COVID-19 bout and last week’s postponed game against Florida State, Lawrence actually hadn’t played since all the way back on October 24 against Syracuse. That does not appear to have mattered. Lawrence, midway through the first quarter, is 8-of-12 for 121 yards with two touchdowns.

Lawrence helped lead Clemson to a national title two years ago and also led the team to the national title game this past season. He’s one of the most highly-touted NFL prospects in years.

At the moment, the New York Jets, at 0-10, would own the No. 1 pick overall. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who also have a realistic shot at landing it, sit at 1-9.

Clemson is up 17-0 early on Pitt. Senior Day seems to be going well for the Tigers so far.