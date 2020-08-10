Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields Continue To Push For College Football

Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence continue to push for college football amidst reports of the season being on the brink of cancelation.

On Sunday, ESPN reported that the Power 5 commissioners held an “emergency” meeting to discuss the fall season. The takeaway from that meeting was that the Big Ten was on the verge of calling off the season. The thought is that the other Power 5 conferences will follow.

“Several sources have indicated to ESPN that Big Ten presidents, following a meeting on Saturday, are ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season, and they wanted to gauge if commissioners and university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences — the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — will fall in line with them,” ESPN reports.

The sport’s stars, meanwhile, are speaking out on Twitter. Hundreds of players got #WeWantToPlay trending on Twitter on Sunday night.

Fields and Lawrence, arguably the top two players in the sport, continued to push for a season. The Ohio State quarterback and Clemson quarterback shared the same graphic on Twitter.

Ultimately, it’s difficult to imagine the season being played, but it’s cool to see the student-athletes using their voice like this.

An official decision on the 2020 college football season could come soon.