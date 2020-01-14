Trevor Lawrence Has Brutally Honest Comment On Loss vs. LSU

Trevor Lawrence hadn’t lost a game as Clemson’s starting quarterback until Monday night. The sophomore QB fell to 29-1 overall, 25-1 as a starter, following the 42-25 loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff national title game.

The future top NFL Draft pick was not his best on Monday night.

Lawrence completed 18 of 37 passes for 234 yards, rushing for 49 yards and one touchdown in the loss to Joe Burrow and Co.

“It was a lot of different things,” Lawrence said of his performance. “First of all, I think LSU did a good job. They brought a lot of pressure. They did a good job mixing up coverages. But at the end of the day, I just didn’t play well enough to win. Too many missed plays by me. Missed a lot of receivers. It just wasn’t my night.”

Lawrence added that the loss “sucks,” but Clemson will be back.

“It sucks, but you’ve gotta look back on what you’ve done. We’ve got a lot more in store ahead,” he said.

Clemson is expected to be back. The Tigers head into the 2020 college football season as the favorite to win the national championship.