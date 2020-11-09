Trevor Lawrence Sums Up His Mindset With NFL Draft Decision

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in his junior season, meaning he could decide to declare for the NFL Draft this winter – or he could return to play one more year with the Tigers. It looks like he might be a bit tired of being asked about his upcoming decision.

Lawrence, speaking to the media for the first time since contracting COVID-19, made it clear that he’s tired of being asked about his future. He seems to want to focus on the rest of Clemson’s season before deciding what to do in 2021.

Via 247 Sports:

“My mindset is the same and I really don’t want to talk about it anymore, honestly,” Lawrence said in his first meeting with the media since coming out of quarantine. “I’m just trying to enjoy my last few months here if that’s what it’s going to be. Whatever I decide to do, you guys will know in January or February. I’m not trying to make a stir. I don’t want any more people talking about me than they already are. My thing is I’m not going to corner myself. I’m leaving the door open for all my options. That’s really all I’m going to say about it.

Most scouts agree that Lawrence is the top prospect in the draft, so if he did decide to leave Clemson, he’d likely go No. 1 overall. Because of that, Lawrence could, in theory, opt to return to school if he isn’t a fan of playing for the franchise that winds up with the No. 1 pick next year.

Lawrence has some work to do with the Tigers this year, however. Clemson, with Lawrence sidelined, fell to Notre Dame on Saturday in an upset loss. The Tigers will likely need to run the table to be considered for the College Football Playoff later this season.

Lawrence, so far this season, has thrown for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

Clemson has a bye this weekend before taking on rival Florida State on November 21.