Trevor Lawrence Reveals His Advice For No. 1 Recruit Arch Manning

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Arch Manning is widely regarded as the most intriguing quarterback prospect since Trevor Lawrence, and rightfully so.

During an interview with The Spun, Lawrence offered some advice to the Texas commit.

Lawrence stressed the importance of managing expectations as a five-star recruit. That's something Manning will have to deal with during his time at Texas.

"I'm sure he has a lot of good people in his corner that can help him, but I’d say it’s really important to learn how to manage expectations," Lawrence told The Spun. "It’s important to block out all the noise. The only voices you should listen to are your internal expectations of yourself, your teammates, your coaches and family. You should try to block everything else out. There’s going to be a lot on his plate, but you have to show up ready to learn and grow.

"You’re not going to be perfect from Day 1, but he is really talented and has a lot of abilities. He needs to carry that confidence over while knowing you do have to start over. You have to do that at every level. It’s something I’m going through right now in the NFL. So you need to realize you’re there for a reason, but you have to earn that respect from your teammates. He seems like a quarterback who’ll do great."

In 27 career starts at Isidore Newman, Manning has 5,731 yards with 72 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also has 671 yards and 17 scores on the ground.

Manning, the No. 1 recruit from the 2023 class, is the son of former Ole Miss wideout Cooper Manning.

We'll find out over the next few years if Manning can live up to the hype.