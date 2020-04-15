Oklahoma RB Transfer Trey Sermon Has Message For Buckeye Nation

Ohio State landed a commitment from former Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon weeks ago, but it wasn’t until this Wednesday that it became official. The Buckeyes announced the addition of Sermon in a press release.

Sermon had a career-year as a sophomore in 2019 with 947 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. His production and usage dipped as a junior, as the Sooners only gave him 62 total touches.

Despite his fallout from Oklahoma’s rotation, Sermon was a hot commodity on the transfer market. After all, there’s more than enough tape that proves he’s a playmaker when used in the right way.

Now that Sermon has put his Oklahoma days behind him, the former four-star tailback is ready for the next chapter of his collegiate career. He shared a message for Buckeye Nation on Twitter, saying “Let’s work!”

The Buckeyes relied on J.K. Dobbins to carry their backfield in 2019. Since his career at Ohio State is over, the opportunity is there for Sermon to win the starting job.

Another running back in the mix for the starting gig is Master Teague. However, he suffered an Achilles injury that will force him to rehab for an extended period of time.

If the 2020 season does take place this year, it’ll be interesting to see how Ryan Day uses Sermon in his offense.