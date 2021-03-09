Troy Aikman Reacts To Bob Stoops Joining FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff

Earlier this week, the college football world learned that former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops will replace Urban Meyer on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff this upcoming season.

The decision from FOX Sports comes after Meyer left to become the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ new head coach earlier this off-season. Meyer became a fan-favorite immediately after taking the job.

His analysis and knowledge of the game was apparent from the very beginning. Fans can expect the same from Stoops, who was one of the best coaches in college football when he decided to retire.

On Tuesday afternoon, FOX analyst Troy Aikman had a few words for his new colleague. “Welcome @CoachBobStoops to the @foxsports football family! Great coach but also one of the all-time great guys!” Aikman said on Twitter.

Welcome @CoachBobStoops to the @foxsports football family! Great coach but also one of the all-time great guys!👊🏼 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) March 9, 2021

Earlier this week, Stoops issued a short statement after landing the new job.

“I’m looking forward to joining such an incredibly talented team on FOX Sports’ BIG NOON KICKOFF,” Stoops said in a statement released by FOX Sports, via 247Sports.com. “Over the past two seasons, FOX has assembled an insightful, engaging and entertaining pregame show that has become destination viewing for today’s college football fan, and I’m excited to be part of it beginning this fall.”

The bad news here is that we won’t see Stoops back on the sideline next season like fans were hoping for. However, we’ll see him in studio every week.