Troy Bowles, Son Of NFL Head Coach Todd Bowles, Announces Commitment: Fans React

TAMPA, FL - JUL 27: Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles smiles as he listens to some of his players during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on July 27, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Troy Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, is heading to the SEC.

This Saturday, Troy - a four-star recruit and No. 2 insider linebacker in the 2023 cycle - announced his college commitment.

The highly-coveted prospect is joining Kirby Smart's program to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

“It’s mainly because of player development and definitely the opportunity there,” Bowles told 247Sports when asked why Georgia. “People think that they get all these linebackers, so you are not going to play. But it’s not like that. I think I can come in there and work, and I feel like the opportunity is there to get developed with the lifting, nutrition and support. Just all that stuff factors in and then, obviously, the coaching is great. Athens is also a great college town, but it’s quiet at the same time. So, you get the best of both worlds.”

The Dawgs are getting a good one. Troy is an absolute stud.

"Easy to see why the Dawgs wanted 4 LB Troy Bowles. He’s a straight up playmaker @Dawgs247," wrote 247Sports.

"The Bulldogs now add their third infinity stone to Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann's linebacker corp with the addition of Top247 standout Troy Bowles. He'll join CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson as #UGA reloads after a couple of first round linebacker departures," said Cooper Petagna.

Football runs in the Bowles family.

Troy will join the Bulldogs ahead of the 2023 season.