The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: President Trump Cheered Loudly On Field Ahead Of National Title Game

President Trump and Melania get ready to attend LSU vs. Clemson.US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. - Trump is heading to New Orleans to attend the College football playoff national championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahead of Monday night’s national title game between LSU and Clemson, President Donald Trump took the field. He received a standing ovation from the Louisiana crowd.

Trump, who has attended a number of other sporting events this year, walked out onto the field ahead of the national anthem with his wife Melania. The two walked up the field with military members for a few minutes.

It was easily the best reception that Trump has gotten at a sporting event. It makes sense – Clemson and LSU are both from states he won in the 2016 election.

Here’s video. It’s unclear how long Trump plans to stay. It’s unlikely he stays for the entirety of the game – that just isn’t something that presidents typically do.

This year’s College Football Playoff National Championship is at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. It features two 14-0 teams that have looked incredible all season – the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers.

Trump, earlier this year, attended a Washington Nationals game, an Alabama football game and a UFC fight at Madison Square Garden. It’s fair to say that geography weighed a great deal into the reception he got at each event.

The game is now underway. You can catch the action on ESPN.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]