Video: President Trump Cheered Loudly On Field Ahead Of National Title Game

Ahead of Monday night’s national title game between LSU and Clemson, President Donald Trump took the field. He received a standing ovation from the Louisiana crowd.

Trump, who has attended a number of other sporting events this year, walked out onto the field ahead of the national anthem with his wife Melania. The two walked up the field with military members for a few minutes.

It was easily the best reception that Trump has gotten at a sporting event. It makes sense – Clemson and LSU are both from states he won in the 2016 election.

Here’s video. It’s unclear how long Trump plans to stay. It’s unlikely he stays for the entirety of the game – that just isn’t something that presidents typically do.

Cheers erupt at the CFP Championship Game when Pres. Trump is introduced: pic.twitter.com/EoNb83iCE3 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 14, 2020

Mostly cheers for President Trump tonight at national championship with some boos. Loud chants of “USA” broke out as he walked across field. pic.twitter.com/WGOhalclpQ — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 14, 2020

This year’s College Football Playoff National Championship is at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. It features two 14-0 teams that have looked incredible all season – the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers.

Trump, earlier this year, attended a Washington Nationals game, an Alabama football game and a UFC fight at Madison Square Garden. It’s fair to say that geography weighed a great deal into the reception he got at each event.

The game is now underway. You can catch the action on ESPN.