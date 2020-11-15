Former College QB Involved In President Trump’s White House Firings

President Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, though the incumbent has yet to officially concede the race.

The White House has reportedly been a place of major turnover in the days following the election. President Trump has reportedly made a number of notable firings.

“Over the past week, President Trump has axed his defense secretary and other top Pentagon aides, his second-in-command at the U.S. Agency for International Development, two top Homeland Security officials, a senior climate scientist and the leader of the agency that safeguards nuclear weapons,” the Washington Post reports.

The firings could have special interest to the college football world.

Why?

Because the man handing out President Trump’s pink slips is a former college football quarterback.

Johnny McEntee, who played college football at UConn, has become a trusted loyalist to President Trump in what could be his final days in office.

From the Washington Post:

A staunch Trump loyalist, McEntee, 30, was welcomed back into the fold in February and installed as head of personnel for the Trump White House.. Since the race was called for President-elect Joe Biden, McEntee has been distributing pink slips, warning federal workers not to cooperate with the Biden transition and threatening to oust people who show disloyalty by job hunting while Trump is still refusing to acknowledge defeat, according to six administration officials.

McEntee has been a busy man as of late and that’s expected to be the case moving forward.

