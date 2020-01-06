The Spun

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Announces NFL Draft Decision

A closeup of Tua Tagovailoa crouching on the football field.MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warming up prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made it official. The Crimson Tide’s star quarterback has decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa, a junior, announced his decision at a Monday afternoon press conference. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was sitting next to his quarterback when he made his decision.

The college football star had a rough end to the 2019 season. He suffered a serious hip injury in a win over Mississippi State and missed the rest of the year.

Alabama ended up missing the College Football Playoff for the first time, as the Crimson Tide finished 11-2 with Mac Jones at quarterback.

Tagovailoa is still expected to be a first-round pick.

The Crimson Tide have lost a couple of notable players to the NFL Draft this offseason, but have also had multiple key players return.

Alabama should once again be contending for a College Football Playoff berth in 2020, just not with Tagovailoa behind center.


