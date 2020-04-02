Why Tua Tagovailoa Is Being “Discreet” About NFL Draft Process

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted today that he’s being “discreet” about the NFL Draft process right now.

Tagovailoa, ranked by most analysts as the second-best quarterback prospect in the class, announced today that he’s fully healthy. That’s a huge step.

“I feel 100 percent,” Tagovailoa said. “I feel like if there was a game today, I’d be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent.”

The former Alabama star announced the news on SportsCenter, where he discussed his draft process. He admitted that he’s met with some teams, but refused to name them.

“As much as I’d like to say, I kind of want to hide my cards, too,” Tagovailoa said. “I just want to be discreet with all of that, but it’s been pretty much a daily thing with these teams, the virtual meetings. But they’ve all been really good at the same time.”

Why is Tagovailoa being discreet? The NFL Draft is extremely difficult to predict. You never know what’s going to happen.

“You just never know what’s going to happen,” Tagovailoa added. “It’s awesome that I have this opportunity in front of me, though, being able to talk to all these teams, having these teams show interest in me. But you just never know how the cards could turn out.”

Several NFL teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Tagovailoa, though the Chargers and the Dolphins are discussed the most.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23.