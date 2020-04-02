Tua Tagovailoa Gets Good News At Follow-Up Medical Exam

The closer we get to the NFL Draft, the more positive signs we’re seeing regarding the healing of Tua Tagovailoa’s hip injury.

This afternoon, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported that Tagovailoa went through a voluntary medical evaluation. The exam was conducted by an independent doctor who was tabbed by NFL team physicians.

The results were reportedly “overwhelmingly positive.” This is the newest bit of good news surrounding Tagovailoa, who is less than five months removed from a severe hip injury.

On Wednesday, he told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche that feels “100 percent” health-wise and could play in a game if needed. Last week, Tagovailoa showed off some of his progress with video of him performing on-field drills.

The altered offseason schedule could have been a derailment for Tagovailoa. Alabama’s Pro Day was canceled and he could not visit with any teams.

However, it looks like he’s making the best of the situation, and it will pay off for him three weeks from tonight.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins with the first round on April 23 and runs through April 25.