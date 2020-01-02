Tua Tagovailoa Reveals When He’ll Announce NFL Draft Decision

Tua Tagovailoa has provided an update on his 2020 NFL Draft decision. The Alabama star quarterback hasn’t announced his decision yet, but he has revealed when the news will be coming.

The probable first round pick announced this evening that he’ll be making his decision on January 6.

Tagovailoa shared the news on Twitter.

“I’ll be making my decision on the 6th.. God bless and Roll Tide,” he wrote.

There has been increasing speculation about Tagovailoa’s decision today. Multiple analysts on ESPN’s Citrus Bowl broadcast said they believe the quarterback will return to school.

“I think it’s a real possibility,” ESPN’s Greg McElroy said. “I really believe that’s what he’s going to do. I don’t know that for certain I haven’t asked him specifically. I have talked to him and asked what factors are going to weigh into the decision. He said, ‘look it’s all about medical. How quickly can I get out there and showcase my abilities for teams? If I can’t work out and showcase my abilities on the field, then it’s going to be really tough for teams to evaluate me.’

“I think it’s all about the time table of his recovery. At this point, all signs point to him coming back.”

Tagovailoa is still projected to be a first round pick despite his injury, but he’s not the lock to go No. 1 overall that some thought he would be pre-injury.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban commented on Tagovailoa’s decision following the win over Michigan.

“That’s a decision that I think his family needs to make,” Saban said postgame. “And I’m sure when they make that decision, they’ll let everybody know. I think it’s our responsibility and our job to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint. And if there is any way that he could possibly be devalued because of his injury, what are the consequences of that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future. But he’s been a great leader for us. He’s a great player on our team. He was elected captain of the team by his teammates. And we just want what’s best for him.

“I think that’s my job with all the players, is to make sure they get the right information from the right people about what their status is so that they can make a business decision about what they do for their future. And that’s what we’re going continue to do and we’re going to continue to do that for Tua and his family.”

With or without Tagovailoa, Alabama should contend for a College Football Playoff appearance in 2020. But with him, the Crimson Tide could be preseason No. 1.