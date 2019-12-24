Where Tua Tagovailoa Is Going In Most NFL Mock Drafts

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t made a decision yet on the NFL, but if he does decide to go, most mock drafts have him landing in the same place – at least right now. Tagovailoa is slated for the No. 5 pick in a number of different mocks.

Tagovailoa suffered a serious hip injury against Mississippi State that required surgery and ended his season. While he’s reportedly toying with the idea of coming back to Alabama for his senior season, it makes more sense for him to declare and continue his rehab with whichever NFL team drafts him.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 pick, and most assume they’re going to take LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow.

The Redskins, Lions and Giants have the next picks. Washington and New York won’t take quarterbacks because they did so last year. Detroit could, but it signed Matthew Stafford to a five-year deal back in 2017.

That leaves Miami, which makes a ton of sense. The Dolphins are rebuilding and have time to be patient with Tagovailoa as he returns from injury.

Bleacher Report has Miami taking Tua. They aren’t alone.

Two things can be true: The Dolphins should draft Tua. And Ryan Fitzpatrick should be back on the team in 2020. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 22, 2019

Of course, the draft order isn’t always set in stone – even after the season ends. Detroit, Washington or New York could trade their pick. Another team could move up to draft Tagovailoa ahead of the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa has just under one month to decide if he’ll be declaring. If he does, you can bet he’s going to get interest from a number of teams.